Bcwm LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Bcwm LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 1.6% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 85,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 319.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

