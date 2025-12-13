Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $134.63.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.54%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.