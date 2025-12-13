Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 33,653 Shares of Maplebear Inc. $CART

Beaconlight Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,653 shares during the period. Maplebear comprises approximately 1.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CART. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 123.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 2,288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CART. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Maplebear from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maplebear from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maplebear from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,715.60. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,680. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.