Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $45,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,225.12. The trade was a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $2,517,963.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE MKC opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

