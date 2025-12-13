Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR Shares Sold by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Gulfport Energy accounts for 2.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Gulfport Energy worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,700,000 after buying an additional 186,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 400,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the period.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GPOR opened at $207.95 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -109.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gulfport Energy ( NYSE:GPOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPOR. Roth Capital began coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.88.

Insider Transactions at Gulfport Energy

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 45,546 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $10,000,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,449,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,456,750.60. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $320,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,224.74. The trade was a 25.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,195 shares of company stock valued at $64,555,282. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

