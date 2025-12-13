Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Digimarc Corporation $DMRC

Beaconlight Capital LLC cut its stake in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 228,508 shares during the period. Digimarc accounts for 3.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 2.20% of Digimarc worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 3.8% during the second quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 37,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 423.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.68. Digimarc Corporation has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $48.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Digimarc had a negative net margin of 109.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Digimarc from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

