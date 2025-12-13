Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $23.18 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.51.

Apple Trading Up 0.1%

AAPL opened at $278.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

