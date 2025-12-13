BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 64,917 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,917 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $46,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,676,161. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $183.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. The stock has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

