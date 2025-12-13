Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 128,451 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 191.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Telephone and Data Systems

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $632,787.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,947.40. This trade represents a 94.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

