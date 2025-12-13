Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 49,333 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,333 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of BrightView worth $17,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 86.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.38 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.10%.The company had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Cornog bought 10,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,200. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 142,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,129.96. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BrightView from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightView in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

