Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LCI Industries $LCII

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 171,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of LCI Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 45.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LCII opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

