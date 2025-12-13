Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Research raised Baxter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

