Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Teekay Corporation Ltd. $TK

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 209,245 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Teekay worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Teekay by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 264,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 2.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 97,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Teekay in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Teekay Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. Teekay Corporation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Teekay Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.