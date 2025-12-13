Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 41,855 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. $TNK

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,855 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Teekay Tankers worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $63.71.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

