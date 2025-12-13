Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,295 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 244,262 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 145,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alexander James Baker sold 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $480,586.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,521.84. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.7%

HG opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.61. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $667.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

