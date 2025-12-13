Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of VNO opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 217.0%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

