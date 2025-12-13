Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HPP. New Street Research set a $16.80 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $20.30 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of HPP stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $658.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 59.61%.Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,133,000 after buying an additional 4,815,234 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,196,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,627 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,686,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,371 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.