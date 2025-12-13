Constellium SE $CSTM Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Constellium worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $19,630,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 65.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,115,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 1,633,561 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 82.6% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,357,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 1,519,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 139.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 1,265,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,666,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 1,182,966 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Constellium Price Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Constellium had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Constellium’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

