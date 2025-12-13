Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.8462.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $108.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.92 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,233,356.22. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,551,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $399,651,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,856,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,147 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,522,000 after buying an additional 1,743,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

