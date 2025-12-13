Braidwell LP Buys 2,752,023 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 111.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,210,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752,023 shares during the quarter. Edgewise Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.3% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $68,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,700 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $199,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,805.28. The trade was a 82.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $494,208. This trade represents a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

EWTX opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWTX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

