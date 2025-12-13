Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.6875.

KOPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kopin from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $463.58 million, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.72. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 68.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kopin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

