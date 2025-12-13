Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 25.67% 16.91% 1.82% Cathay General Bancorp 22.26% 10.60% 1.30%

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Preferred Bank pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Preferred Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 2 2 1 2.80 Cathay General Bancorp 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Preferred Bank and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus target price of $104.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and Cathay General Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $522.66 million 2.76 $130.66 million $9.84 10.17 Cathay General Bancorp $1.39 billion 2.45 $285.98 million $4.33 11.55

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Cathay General Bancorp on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides cash management services; and internet, mobile, and tablet banking services. The company operates through full-service branch offices in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange and San Francisco; Flushing, New York; Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas; and a satellite office in Manhattan, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

