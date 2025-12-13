Penumbra, Inc. $PEN Shares Bought by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Penumbra makes up approximately 1.1% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.33% of Penumbra worth $33,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,551 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.5% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,076 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 139.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 300 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $90,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $19,159,098.68. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.98, for a total transaction of $29,298.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,719.68. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,174. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

View Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $312.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 6.73. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $315.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.Penumbra’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.