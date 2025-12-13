Braidwell LP Buys Shares of 140,000 Surrozen, Inc. $SRZN

Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Braidwell LP owned 1.64% of Surrozen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Surrozen by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surrozen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 306,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Surrozen by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 229,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRZN. Lifesci Capital raised Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surrozen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Surrozen Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Surrozen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $210.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($2.44). Surrozen had a negative net margin of 2,909.10% and a negative return on equity of 4,055.04%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surrozen

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 315,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,990,531.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 962,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,178,382.70. This trade represents a 48.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Kutzkey bought 315,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $3,990,531.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 962,718 shares in the company, valued at $12,178,382.70. The trade was a 48.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 703,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,370,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

