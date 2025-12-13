Braidwell LP Has $26.64 Million Stock Holdings in Harrow, Inc. $HROW

Braidwell LP cut its holdings in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 872,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,593 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Harrow were worth $26,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Harrow by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Harrow by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Harrow by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Harrow by 16.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HROW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Harrow from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Harrow stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.55 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Harrow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

