Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) vs. Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -6.42% -8.22% -1.28% Tokuyama 7.00% 9.54% 5.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass Minerals International and Tokuyama, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 2 2 1 0 1.80 Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. Given Compass Minerals International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Tokuyama.

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Tokuyama”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.24 billion 0.58 -$206.10 million ($1.92) -9.05 Tokuyama $2.25 billion 0.83 $154.35 million $1.11 11.68

Tokuyama has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Minerals International. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokuyama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Compass Minerals International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Compass Minerals International pays out -31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokuyama pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Compass Minerals International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

