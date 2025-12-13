Bwcp LP Acquires 10,607 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Bwcp LP increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up about 4.8% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bwcp LP owned approximately 0.11% of United Airlines worth $29,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in United Airlines by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $106.84 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

