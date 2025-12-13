Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 851.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,975 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $25,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,008,000 after buying an additional 7,179,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,133,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,298,000 after purchasing an additional 119,562 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,319,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $143.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.47.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

