Byrne Financial Freedom LLC Buys Shares of 41,956 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Byrne Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Pandora Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 374,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22,280.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

