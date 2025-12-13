Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,440 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.1% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,886,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,276,000 after buying an additional 330,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after acquiring an additional 95,294 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $809,491,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

Shares of ZTS opened at $118.60 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

