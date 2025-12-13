Bwcp LP Sells 192,250 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO

Bwcp LP trimmed its position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,250 shares during the quarter. CompoSecure accounts for 1.3% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bwcp LP owned 0.57% of CompoSecure worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CompoSecure by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 73.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on CompoSecure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CompoSecure Stock Down 1.4%

CompoSecure stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.97. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

