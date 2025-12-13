Bwcp LP Sells 123,481 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Bwcp LP lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,481 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 4.4% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bwcp LP owned 0.07% of DraftKings worth $26,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 349.1% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Westin Wendt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $302,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,700. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,785,973.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 512,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,332,238.88. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,752 shares of company stock worth $5,387,153. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.