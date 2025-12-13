Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 81,613 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2,974.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.48.

ODFL opened at $159.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $209.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

