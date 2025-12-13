Primerica, Inc. $PRI is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for 5.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 2.54% of Primerica worth $225,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,266,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primerica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,963,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 43,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $298.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.28.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The business had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $475.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,000. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,057.80. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,338,225 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price target on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.80.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

