The Chemours Company $CC Shares Purchased by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Chemours accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Chemours worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,487,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,069,000 after buying an additional 1,263,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,216,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 748,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,022,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.77%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

