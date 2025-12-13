Bwcp LP Takes $16.16 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Bwcp LP purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,160,000. monday.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bwcp LP owned 0.10% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in monday.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.14. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $141.20 and a 52-week high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on monday.com from $258.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.91.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

