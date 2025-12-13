Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 66,398 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,222,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,398 shares during the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life comprises about 3.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.88% of F&G Annuities & Life worth $167,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter worth about $89,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 737.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,146,419 shares in the company, valued at $34,254,999.72. The trade was a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leena Punjabi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,003.84. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F&G Annuities & Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of FG opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

