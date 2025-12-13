Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,233 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 142,680 shares of company stock worth $28,269,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AME opened at $201.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $204.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

