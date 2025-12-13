Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Shares Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 807.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Mueller Industries worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,072,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Mueller Industries stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,069,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,580,904.22. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $459,981.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,176.80. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,234 shares of company stock valued at $36,944,652. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

