Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 667.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,958 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after buying an additional 609,748 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,928,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 43.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,476,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,811,000 after purchasing an additional 754,689 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $511,655. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

