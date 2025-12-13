Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 68,575 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,940,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $262.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.96 and a one year high of $280.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

