Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,258 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.35% of Snap-On worth $56,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth $946,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, October 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $350.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.81 and a 1 year high of $365.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $2.44 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.15, for a total transaction of $7,667,164.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 826,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,261,350.60. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $696,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,106.66. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,988 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.