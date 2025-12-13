Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Acquired by Benchstone Capital Management LP

Benchstone Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 2.9% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $32,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $45,344,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $431.73 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $392.89 and a twelve month high of $500.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.44.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.40.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
