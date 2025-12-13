Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $282.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $298.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

