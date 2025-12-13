Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $75,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,127,411.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,334,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,747. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $116.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $930.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

