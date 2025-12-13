Insider Selling: InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells $446,712.50 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $446,712.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,519.05. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $354.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.58 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.54.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $38,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

