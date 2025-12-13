Imdex (ASX:IMD) Insider Sells A$504,000.00 in Stock

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wooles sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.36, for a total value of A$504,000.00.
Imdex Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.
About Imdex
