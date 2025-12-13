Imdex (ASX:IMD) Insider Sells A$504,000.00 in Stock

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wooles sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.36, for a total value of A$504,000.00.

Imdex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Imdex alerts:

About Imdex

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Imdex Limited, a mining-tech company, engages in the provision of drilling optimization products, rock knowledge sensors, and data and analytics for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including bench characterization products, drilling fluids, structural geology products, geoscience products, directional drilling solutions, solids removal units, rig alignment technologies, and survey technology products; and rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Imdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imdex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.