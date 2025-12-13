Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) CFO Sells $402,313.76 in Stock

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $402,313.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,493.93. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 62.87%. The company had revenue of $409.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

