Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 81,466 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,466 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 4.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.27% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $224,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,096,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,625,000 after purchasing an additional 685,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,207,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,536,230,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,959,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,464,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,097,000 after purchasing an additional 128,071 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $362.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $10,341,724.88. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,224,348. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,365 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $236.34 and a one year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

