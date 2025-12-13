Dollar General Corporation $DG Stock Holdings Lowered by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 4.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Dollar General stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,059.79. The trade was a 30.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $1,573,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,666.36. This trade represents a 28.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

